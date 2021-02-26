CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) West Virginia State Resiliency Office (SRO) job posting

OVERVIEW

Title: State Resiliency Office Deputy

Division: The Governor’s Office

Reports To: State Resiliency Officer

Work Unit: State Resiliency Office

Annual Salary: $85,000.00

Opening Date: February 26, 2021

Closing Date: March 12, 2021

NATURE OF WORK

Serves as a principle advisor to the State Resiliency Officer. Performs complex executive level work involving the development, planning, coordination, and execution of the West Virginia State Resiliency Office (SRO) mission. Responsible for the efficient and effective execution of all programs and activities related to the State Resiliency Office. Oversees the formulation of goals and objectives of the State Resiliency Office programs and for ensuring compliance with the regulations, guidelines requirements set forth in Article 31 of the West Virginia State Code. The work of this position involves strategic and operational planning, policy development, the execution and integration of complex and multi-faceted programs statewide. Oversees the development of policies and work procedures, operational priorities and establishment of goals and objectives for all West Virginia State Resiliency Office programs and personnel. Assist the State Resiliency Officer in coordinating and developing major policies related to resiliency initiatives statewide. Interacts effectively with a wide variety of federal, state, and local emergency management officials, community organization leaders, volunteer organizations and the general public.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Experience: Minimum 3 years managerial or strategic planning experience in matters relating to flood control and hazard mitigation or, alternatively, in disaster recovery, emergency management, or emergency response. Be thoroughly knowledgeable in matters relating to flood control and hazard mitigation, or alternatively, in matters relating to disaster recovery, emergency management, and emergency response.

HOW TO APPLY

Anyone interested in applying for this position must submit a cover letter and resume to the SRO via email to Amanda.M.Hatfield@wv.gov. To be considered for this position, all documents must be received by the closing date.

The State of West Virginia assures all applicants of equal opportunity when applying for employment. No applicant will be discriminated against based on race, sex, age, religion, national origin, political affiliation, disability, or any other non-job-related factors.