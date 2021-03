West Virginia: State of Emergency for 18 Counties Due to Flooding

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Greenbrier, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Pocahontas, Preston, Putnam, Randolph, Roane, Upshur, and Wayne counties due to heavy rainfall this week that caused significant flooding.

Heavy rains caused flooding, power outages, and road blockages across all 18 counties.

As part of this State of Emergency, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to:

Implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to flood response.

Mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, unless terminated by subsequent proclamation.