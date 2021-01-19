West Virginia: Inauguration Ceremony Scheduled for Friday, Jan. 22

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) The Office of Gov. Jim Justice announced today that the 2021 West Virginia Gubernatorial and Constitutional Officer Inauguration Ceremony will be held on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, beginning at 1 p.m., on the North Side of the West Virginia Capitol Building.

The ceremony will include the swearing in of the Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Treasurer, State Auditor, Commissioner of Agriculture, and Supreme Court Justices.

After taking his oath of office, Gov. Justice will give his inaugural address.

Due to COVID-19 protocols and due to security protocols, attendance will be limited to dignitaries, families of those being sworn in, members of the media, and other invited guests.

The event will be live-streamed online. All West Virginians are encouraged to watch the ceremony at the following links:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/5e0Y17av8D8

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor

The ceremony will also be broadcast live on the West Virginia Channel. To find your station, click here (use column labeled “WV Channel”).

There may be a limited number of seats at the ceremony available to the general public by request only. If you wish to attend, please contact Mary Harrison, Assistant to the Director of Intergovernmental Affairs at the Governor’s Office, by Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, for more information:

Email: Mary.A.Harrison@wv.gov

Call: 304-558-2000

Seat requests cannot be guaranteed. Only those whose names appear on the guest list will be granted entry.

Parking for guests will be provided at the Capitol Complex. Guests will use the Capitol entrance at the intersection of Washington St. E and Greenbrier St. and will be directed to the appropriate lot.

Once guests arrive, they will be required to check in. Approaching from the west side of the complex, guests should pass the War Memorial and use the sidewalk between Building 3 and the State Culture Center to reach the check-in and security screening stations.

In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by health professionals regarding COVID-19, all event attendees will be required to properly wear a face covering and maintain adequate social distancing.

Additional safety measures will be implemented to help safeguard the health and well-being of all event participants and attendees.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Governor and other elected officials will not hold a receiving line following the ceremony. Some Inauguration Day traditions and performances held in years past may be scaled down, removed, or altered in the interest of safety.