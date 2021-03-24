West Virginia Governor Justice to Host Public Town Hall

Gov Justice to host public town hall on plan to repeal state income tax at Tamarack TODAY at 4:00 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Gov. Jim Justice will host a public town hall at the Tamarack Conference Center today at 4:00 p.m. to discuss his plan to repeal the state income tax and answer questions from residents of the Beckley area and Southern West Virginia.

Click here to view informational packet on plan

The town hall is open to the public. However, attendance will be limited to the maximum socially-distanced capacity the room will allow.

LOCATION: Tamarack Conference Center: 1 Tamarack Pl, Beckley, WV 25801

DATE: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

TIME: 4:00 p.m.

Attendees will be asked to observe social distancing and will also be asked to wear face coverings at all times.

Gov. Justice held his first public town hall in Morgantown yesterday.

—

Virtual Town Halls

Gov. Justice has also held five virtual town halls to answer West Virginians’ questions about his proposal to repeal the state income tax. These virtual town halls are available to watch in full at the links below:

February 22, 2021

February 24, 2021

March 2, 2021

March 5, 2021

March 11, 2021

—

WV Business Leaders Roundtable Meeting

Additionally, Gov. Justice hosted a panel of various business leaders from across West Virginia on Monday, March 22, 2021, for a roundtable meeting to discuss his proposal. This roundtable meeting is available to watch in full at the link below:

March 22, 2021