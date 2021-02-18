West Virginia Governor: Expansion of Toyota plant

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Gov. Jim Justice today issued the following statement after Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia’s (TMMWV) announcement that, due to increased customer demand, the company will invest $210 million to upgrade its facility in Buffalo, WV, which will result in an additional 100 new jobs being added at this location:

“Toyota’s commitment to increase its investment in West Virginia and into our hard-working West Virginians prove they continue to be a wonderful business partner right here in the Mountain State. This is such exciting news for West Virginia’s business community as well as our families that businesses are choosing to grow their organizations here. Toyota is a wonderful example of how a global company can be successful right here in West Virginia.

“I want to sincerely thank Srini Matam, President of Toyota WV, and his entire team. Time and time again, they have shown that they believe in what we’re doing in West Virginia. I could never thank them enough for all of the goodness that they continue to bring to our people and our communities. Toyota’s success is West Virginia’s success, and I absolutely wish Toyota all the best as they continue to deepen their roots in our great state.”

West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch also issued a statement on the announcement:

“Toyota is another example of a company that has not only invested in West Virginia, but has found success here and continued to grow. The Buffalo plant started over 20 years ago with 300 jobs and a $400 million investment. With this expansion, the company’s investment in our state now totals more than $1.8 billion and they now employ 2,000 West Virginians.”