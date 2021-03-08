West Virginia Governor: Expansion of Federal Pharmacy Partnership

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia health leaders and other officials today for his latest daily press briefing regarding the State’s COVID-19 response.

During Monday’s briefing, Gov. Justice announced that, this week, West Virginia will expand its Federal Pharmacy Partnership to include the Medicine Shoppe/Leader Network of pharmacies.

As a result of the partnership, West Virginia pandemic response leaders expect an initial weekly allocation of approximately 5,000 additional doses to be delivered to 59 pharmacy locations across the state.

“It will be similar to the rollout with Walgreens where doses go directly from the federal government to pharmacies,” said West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force Director Jim Hoyer. “But we in the Joint Interagency Task Force will work with those pharmacies to identify the appropriate individuals to receive the vaccines and those pharmacies have the ability to call those individuals directly.”

Gov. Justice went on to report that West Virginia remains among the national leaders in the rate of COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration.

As of Monday morning, 12.1 percent of West Virginia’s entire population has received both doses of the vaccines; a rate so high that, if West Virginia were its own country, it would rank as the 12th-best rate of any nation in the world.

West Virginia has successfully administered 558,534 doses after receiving a total allotment of 583,230 doses from the federal government to date; an overall administration rate of 95.8%.

West Virginia currently boasts a first dose administration rate of 98.5% and a second dose administration rate of 91.8%.

First doses: 340,942 administered / 346,100 allotted

Second doses: 217,592 administered / 237,130 allotted