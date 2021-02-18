Politics

West Virginia Governor expanded State of Emergency Proclamation

Feb 18, 2021
CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Gov. Jim Justice  has expanded his ongoing State of Emergency proclamation for severe winter weather to include Jackson and Mason counties.

Click here to view the updated proclamation

The State of Emergency, originally announced on Tuesday for Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, and Wayne counties due to severe winter storms causing numerous power outages and road blockages, remains in effect for these counties as well.

The previously declared State of Preparedness is still in effect for the remaining 49 counties in West Virginia.

