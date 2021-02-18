West Virginia Governor expanded State of Emergency Proclamation

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Gov. Jim Justice has expanded his ongoing State of Emergency proclamation for severe winter weather to include Jackson and Mason counties.

The State of Emergency, originally announced on Tuesday for Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, and Wayne counties due to severe winter storms causing numerous power outages and road blockages, remains in effect for these counties as well.

The previously declared State of Preparedness is still in effect for the remaining 49 counties in West Virginia.