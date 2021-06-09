West Virginia Governor: “Do It For Babydog” vaccination lottery

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Gov. Jim Justice and members of the West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leadership team held another news briefing today to update the public on the State’s latest pandemic response efforts.

OVER 70,000 WEST VIRGINIANS NOW REGISTERED FOR “DO IT FOR BABYDOG” VACCINATION LOTTERY

During Tuesday’s briefing, Gov. Justice announced that just four days after online registration opened for the Governor’s “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change a life” vaccination lottery, more than 70,000 West Virginians have already registered to win one of several major prizes that will be given away in the upcoming sweepstakes.

“What we’re trying to do is to bring a smile to many people’s faces through this lottery,” Gov. Justice said. “We’re tickled to death to be able to give away a lot of incredible stuff, but we need all West Virginians to step up and get vaccinated.”

The prize giveaways include a $1.588 million grand prize, a $588,000 second prize, weekly drawings for $1 million, full scholarships to any West Virginia state college or university, custom-outfitted trucks, weekend vacations at state parks, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, and custom hunting rifles and shotguns.

All West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to register by visiting Doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Lottery drawings will begin later this month with the first drawing scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 20 – also known as West Virginia Day in honor of the State’s birthday – with additional drawings continuing through Sunday, Aug. 4.

“Anybody who has received their first shot is eligible,” Gov. Justice said. “So if you’re out there and you haven’t received your shot yet, for God’s sake go get your first shot and get yourself registered. And if you’ve already been vaccinated, make sure you register as well.

“Save a life. Change your life. Please get vaccinated. Please get registered,” Gov. Justice continued. “We’re going to have some really fun days ahead drawing these prizes. We’re going to put a big smile on a lot of people’s faces.”