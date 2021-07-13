CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Gov. Jim Justice released the following statement:

“I would like to sincerely congratulate former West Virginia State Health Officer Dr. Rahul Gupta for being selected by President Joe Biden to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy as the U.S. Drug Czar.

“During his time in West Virginia, Dr. Gupta led the way in our battle against the opioid crisis – something that has and continues to touch the lives of nearly every one of our residents in some way. Under his leadership, our state had turned a corner in that fight. There’s still much more work to do, especially with the additional challenges brought on in the past year by the COVID-19 pandemic, but I believe that there is no one better-suited to this important job than someone who represented a state and a people where this crisis really hits close to home.

“I have full confidence that Dr. Gupta will continue his distinguished record of public service on behalf of all Americans, while also putting a positive spotlight on the high quality of professionals we have working in West Virginia every day. I wish Dr. Gupta nothing but success in this critical role.”