West Virginia Governor Appoints Maryclaire Akers as Judge

Gov. Justice appoints Maryclaire Akers as judge for Thirteenth Judicial Circuit serving Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Maryclaire Akers, of Charleston, WV, to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, which serves Kanawha County. Akers is set to fill the seat vacated by the death of Judge Charles E. King, Jr.

Click here to view the appointment letter

Akers has practiced law in West Virginia for 21 years. Much of her career work has taken place in the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, where she has served as the Chief of Staff and is currently a Senior Assistant Prosecutor. She has also served the public as a Special Assistant United States Attorney, General Counsel for the West Virginia Ethics Commission, and as an Assistant Attorney General.

Maryclaire graduated in 1999 from the West Virginia University College of Law and in 1995 from the WVU School of Journalism. She is an alumna of George Washington High School.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by this appointment to fill a seat previously held by a great judge and dear friend, Charles E. King. I sincerely thank Governor Justice for another opportunity to serve the people of Kanawha County. I am likewise appreciative of the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission’s confidence in me when it forwarded my name to the Governor for his consideration. Finally, thank you to all my professional peers and personal friends who supported me in this process. I said a prayer of thanks for all of you. I am truly grateful.”

Maryclaire is married to J.B. Akers, owner of Akers Law Offices. They reside in Charleston with their three children; Katherine, and twins Ethan and Harper.