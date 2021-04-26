West Virginia Governor Appoints Kenneth Ballard as judge

Gov. Justice appoints Kenneth Ballard as judge for Thirteenth Judicial Circuit serving Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Governor Jim Justice has appointed Kenneth Ballard, of Charleston, WV, to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, which serves Kanawha County. Ballard is set to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of the Honorable Tod J. Kaufman

Ballard has practiced law in West Virginia for 20 years. Much of his career work has taken place in the Eleventh Family Court Circuit where he has served as the Chief Family Court Judge since 2010. He has also served the public as a Juvenile Drug Court Judge.

Kenneth graduated in 2001 from the University of the District of Columbia, David A. Clarke School of Law and in 1997 from Marshall University.

“I am truly honored by Governor Justice’s appointment of me to Judge Tod Kaufman’s former position,” Ballard said. “I want to thank Judge Kaufman for his countless years of service, and I will strive to continue his distinguished legacy for the citizens of Kanawha County. I am appreciative to the Judicial Vacancy Commission for selecting me for nomination. Finally, thank you to everyone who supported me through the appointment process.”

In his free time, Ballard is a middle school little league softball coach and a volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America.

Ballard and his wife Allison? reside in Charleston with their three children.