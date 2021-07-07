CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Gov. Jim Justice has announced the winners of 49 prizes as part of the 3rd prize giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

James Sanson of Fairmont and William Harris of Clendenin were named as the winners of two brand-new custom-outfitted trucks.

Devin Dawson of Alma and Paige Stanley of Parkersburg were named as the winners of two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state.

Additional prizes announced today include five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – JULY 7, 2021

(This list will be updated throughout the day as more winners are announced.)

Custom-Outfitted Truck Winner

William Harris, Clendenin

James Sanson, Fairmont

College Scholarship Winners

Devin Dawson, Alma

Paige Stanley, Parkersburg

Lifetime Hunting License Winners

Joshua Butler, Charleston

Tiffani Hendershot, Parkersburg

Tina Holloway, Upper Tract

Amanda Loftis, Danville

Samuel Powell, Morgantown

Lifetime Fishing License Winners

Chelsea Bonnett, Nitro

Charles Dohring, Huntington

Michelle Holland, Morgantown

Christopher Smith, Bunker Hill

Sherry Sprinkel, Valley Bend

Custom Hunting Rifle Winners

Tiffany Granger, Princeton

Jon Oberly, Morgantown

Carolyn Parrish, Charleston

Andrea Preston, Union

Sheila Rodgers, Moundsville

Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners

Roger Cunningham, Elkview

Wima Keffer, Coal City

Tonya Myers, Morgantown

Michael Perdue, Oak Hill

Lisa Wright, Princeton

State Park Weekend Getaway Winners