CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Gov. Jim Justice has announced the winners of 49 prizes as part of the 3rd prize giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
James Sanson of Fairmont and William Harris of Clendenin were named as the winners of two brand-new custom-outfitted trucks.
Devin Dawson of Alma and Paige Stanley of Parkersburg were named as the winners of two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state.
Additional prizes announced today include five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.
“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – JULY 7, 2021
(This list will be updated throughout the day as more winners are announced.)
Custom-Outfitted Truck Winner
- William Harris, Clendenin
- James Sanson, Fairmont
College Scholarship Winners
- Devin Dawson, Alma
- Paige Stanley, Parkersburg
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
- Joshua Butler, Charleston
- Tiffani Hendershot, Parkersburg
- Tina Holloway, Upper Tract
- Amanda Loftis, Danville
- Samuel Powell, Morgantown
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
- Chelsea Bonnett, Nitro
- Charles Dohring, Huntington
- Michelle Holland, Morgantown
- Christopher Smith, Bunker Hill
- Sherry Sprinkel, Valley Bend
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
- Tiffany Granger, Princeton
- Jon Oberly, Morgantown
- Carolyn Parrish, Charleston
- Andrea Preston, Union
- Sheila Rodgers, Moundsville
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
- Roger Cunningham, Elkview
- Wima Keffer, Coal City
- Tonya Myers, Morgantown
- Michael Perdue, Oak Hill
- Lisa Wright, Princeton
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
- Derek Alvis, Princeton
- William Ray Arbogast, Wellsburg
- Judith Bright, Sutton
- Lois Cadle, Cross Lanes
- Jeremy Clem, Barboursville
- Leah Coburn, Princeton
- Holly Conrad, Barboursville
- Kelly Dayfield, St. Albans
- Roy Durst, Mount Alto
- Nancy Giacomo, Boomer
- Earnest Gwinn, Meadow Bridge
- Kimberly Holder, Alum Creek
- Chris Jones, Pennboro
- Orlyn Kelley, South Charleston
- Terry J. Kidd, Fraziers Bottom
- Charles Lockard, Ridgeley
- Angalete McBrayer, Racine
- Amy McIntire, Lewisburg
- Robert Rinehart, Dixie
- Jacob Smith, Arthurdale
- Janet Smith, Vienna
- Ethan Stack, Crab Orchard
- Cheryl Wayts, Tallmansville
- Cheryl Weaver, Grafton
- Han Wu, St. Albans
