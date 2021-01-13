West Virginia: Application for Thirteenth Judicial Circuit vacancy

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will receive applications immediately for the vacancy on the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit serving the County of Kanawha. The deadline for application and submittal of letters of recommendation is January 27, 2021. Interviews will be held on February 11, 2021, in Charleston, with in-person and teleconference options available.

Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadlines outlined above. Both must be submitted to: Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, c/o Manda Bickoff, Office of the Governor, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston, West Virginia 25305