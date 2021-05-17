  • Tue. May 18th, 2021
West Virginia: Application for Eleventh Family Court Circuit Vacancy

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will receive applications immediately for the pending vacancy on the Eleventh Family Court Circuit, serving the County of Kanawha.  The deadline for application and submittal of letters of recommendation is Friday, May 28, 2021.  Interviews will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadlines outlined above.  Both must be submitted to: Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, c/o Manda Bickoff, Office of the Governor, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E, Charleston, WV 25305.

APPLICATION: PDF Word
INSTRUCTIONS: PDF Word
Please follow all instructions in the application.

