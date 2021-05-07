Wesley Chapel: Everett Colborn Indicted For Enticing A Minor Child

Wesley Chapel Man, Clayton Everett Colborn Indicted For Enticing A Minor Child To Engage In Sexual Activity

Tampa, FL (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces the return of an indictment charging Clayton Everett Colborn (29, Wesley Chapel), also known as Jason Rich, with enticement and coercion of a minor to engage in sexual activity. If convicted, Colborn faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, and up to life, in federal prison, and a potential life term of supervised release. The indictment also notifies Colborn that the United States intends to forfeit his electronic devices and his Chevrolet Corvette, items that Colborn had used in the commission of this offense.

According to the indictment, in or around January 2020 and continuing through February 3, 2020, Colborn knowingly persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced an individual under the age of 16 year to engage in sexual activity.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Ocoee Police Department, and the Pasco Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lisa M. Thelwell.

Anyone with information regarding Clayton Everett Colborn, also known as “Jason Rich,” should contact the Tampa Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 813-253-1000.

This is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today