Categories: Business

Wells Fargo: Look for housing to have good year in 2021

(STL.News) Wells Fargo chief economist Jay Bryson discusses how housing could get another boost this year as millennials begin to enter their child-bearing years and look to move to the suburbs.

YouTube video provided courtesy of CNBC-TV

STLNEWS

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source to obtain reliable content. Additionally, we will publish YouTube news video from major media companies around the world.

Share
Published by
STLNEWS
Tags: CNBChousingVideowells fargo
20 mins ago

Recent Posts

Lockheed Martin: Passing of Executive Vice President Michele Evans

BETHESDA, MD (STL.News) The following is a statement from Lockheed Martin President and CEO James…

9 mins ago

Intuit TurboTax Live Brand Campaign Brings Tax Experts “Straight To You”

New campaign reinforces that with TurboTax Live people can file with the help of a…

36 mins ago

H&R Block Customers: Unsure Where Your Stimulus Money Is?

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) Today, millions of Americans will receive a second stimulus payment as…

47 mins ago