WebTech Group releases State of Publication for STL.News

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) WebTech Group has released their “State of the Publication” information for readers and sponsors of the website. Since the launch of the website in 2016, there have been more than 100,000 news stories published. More than 80,000 news stories were removed to improve our visibility. The deleted content was purchased by hundreds or thousands, making it almost impossible to rank high in search results.

Today there are more than 16,300 news stories and 505 pages, and many created for educational purposes.

About WebTech Group

WebTech Group is a web design firm that offers content writing services. STL.News was created to illustrate their work relating to a variety of skills and services they offer. WebTech Group serves customers across the St. Louis region specializing in the restaurant industry.