WebTech Group releases State of Publication for STL.News

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) WebTech Group has released their “State of the Publication” information for readers and sponsors of the website.  Since the launch of the website in 2016, there have been more than 100,000 news stories published.  More than 80,000 news stories were removed to improve our visibility.  The deleted content was purchased by hundreds or thousands, making it almost impossible to rank high in search results.

Today there are more than 16,300 news stories and 505 pages, and many created for educational purposes.

About WebTech Group

WebTech Group is a web design firm that offers content writing services.  STL.News was created to illustrate their work relating to a variety of skills and services they offer.  WebTech Group serves customers across the St. Louis region specializing in the restaurant industry.

Marty Smith is the acting Editor in Chief as well as the founder of STL.News, DirectSourceNews.org, and St. Louis Restaurant Review. Additionally, Smith is the IT Manager responsible for STL.News and affiliate sites. Smith has created multiple aggregator sites to manage the large amount of content used to select which content to published on STL.News. As Editor in Chief, Smith is responsible for the content posted on the network with the help of the publishing team, which is located around the globe.

