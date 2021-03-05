Webster City: Kevin Eugene Dill Sentenced for Child Porn

Webster City Man, Kevin Eugene Dill Sentenced to Federal Prison for Child Porn

Possessed over 448,000 depictions of child pornography

(STL.News) A man who received and distributed child pornography was sentenced February 26, 2021, to more than 14 years in federal prison.

Kevin Eugene Dill, age 56, from Webster City, Iowa, received the prison term after an October 9, 2020, guilty plea to one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.

In a plea agreement, Dill admitted that between March 2012 through June 2020, he knowingly received and possessed over thousands of images and videos of child pornography. In September of 2017, an FBI Special Agent operating in an undercover capacity conducted several undercover sessions with Dill, wherein Dill distributed child pornography to the undercover agent. On October 31, 2017, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Dill’s residence, and Dill admitted to receiving child pornography. Despite being confronted, Dill continued to access child pornography utilizing PayPal to purchase child pornography from a Chinese website. When Dill was arrested in June 2020, he again admitted to accessing child pornography for sexual gratification.

Dill was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Dill was sentenced to 169 months’ imprisonment. He was ordered to make $60,500 in restitution. He must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Dill is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mikala Steenholdt and investigated by The Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

