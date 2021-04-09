WDLA News Round-Up for the Week of April 5, 2021

Four Defendants Sentenced in Separate Cases

LAFAYETTE/MONROE/SHREVEPORT, LA (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced the resolution of numerous cases this week in United States District Court in the Western District of Louisiana, all of which are listed below.

SENTENCING HEARING – LAFAYETTE

Eric J. Richard, 42, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. to 71 months (6 years, 11 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute cocaine.

Richard was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2018 charging him with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. The charges in the indictment stemmed from an incident on October 25, 2017, when a Louisiana State Trooper conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle Richard was driving on Interstate 10 in Calcasieu Parish. During the stop, a law enforcement canine performed a sniff around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics. Troopers searched Richard’s vehicle and found a white powdery substance, believed to be cocaine, inside a duffel bag belonging to Richard. The only other items inside the bag were a small set of scales and one shirt. The suspected cocaine was sent to the laboratory for analysis and it was confirmed that the substance found was 1,060 grams of cocaine.

The FBI and Louisiana State Police conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert C. Abendroth prosecuted the case.

SENTENCING HEARING – MONROE

Dustin Jamond Savoie, 34, of Choudrant, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 180 months (15 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking and firearms charges. On January 17, 2020, Louisiana State Troopers observed a vehicle exceeding the speed limit near Ruston, Louisiana, activated his emergency lights and attempted to pull the driver over. The driver fled from officers and accelerated to a speed of over 110 mph. Once forced to stop, troopers deployed a police dog to remove the driver, who was identified as Savoie, from the vehicle. Troopers found inside Savoie’s vehicle a backpack containing a large amount of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia, as well as a loaded semi-automatic pistol. Further investigation revealed the firearm had been reported stolen in Lincoln Parish.

Savoie has prior felony convictions for distribution of marijuana (2011); possession of a controlled substance (2014); simple escape (2016); unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (2017); attempted possession of contraband in a penal institution (2017); and possession of controlled substances (2017) and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The ATF and Louisiana State Police conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moody prosecuted the case.

SENTENCING HEARINGS – SHREVEPORT, LA

United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced the following individuals this week:

Claiborne Wayne Williams, 51, of Shreveport, was sentenced to 72 months (6 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, on firearms charges. On November 13, 2019, Shreveport Police Department officers executed a search warrant at a room at the Royal Inn in Shreveport where Williams was present. When officers searched the room, they discovered several documents addressed to Williams, which were found near a revolver. Williams has prior felony convictions for conspiracy to launder drug proceeds and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute cocaine in Mississippi, and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II CDS in Caddo Parish.

The ATF and Shreveport Police Department conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moody prosecuted the case.

Jamarion Deandre Young, 29, of Shreveport, was sentenced to a total of 156 months (13 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking and firearms charges. On November 24, 2019 around 1:00 a.m., Shreveport Police Department officers observed a vehicle with no lights on traveling on Mansfield Road in Shreveport. Officers initiated a stop of the vehicle and made contact with the driver, who was Jamarion Young. Officers observed a pill bottle on the floorboard and asked Young to verify the pills were prescribed to him, which he could not. The pill bottle was retrieved and inside was suspected ecstasy pills. Young was placed in handcuffs and after being advised of his Miranda rights, stated there was no other contraband in the vehicle. However, officers observed a black bag in the back seat which contained marijuana, small clear baggies, and a digital scale, as well as other small bags with marijuana on the back seat of the vehicle. A loaded handgun was also found under the seat which came back as stolen out of Oklahoma. After a lab analysis, it was determined the ecstasy pills contained methamphetamine.

A federal grand jury indicted Young in August 2020 and he subsequently pleaded guilty on December 11, 2020 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a drug trafficking crime. Young’s prior felony convictions are for possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled substance in Caddo Parish (2009); unauthorized use of a movable in Caddo Parish (2011); aggravated flight from an officer in Caddo Parish (2013); and illegal use of a weapon (2015).

The ATF and Shreveport Police Department conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today