Wayne County: Holsey Wedlow Pleads Guilty For Multiple Charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced that Holsey Wedlow, 68, of Sodus, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge David G. Larimer to possessing with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine and being a felon-in-possession of firearms. The charges carry a minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 50 years, and a $5,250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Katelyn M. Hartford, who is handling the case, stated that between September 2016 and September 2018, the defendant sold cocaine and crack cocaine in the Wayne County area. During that time, Wedlow possessed multiple firearms, which he was prohibited from possessing by virtue of the fact that he had three prior felony convictions.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan, New York Field Division; the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Barry Virts; and the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Kevin Henderson.

