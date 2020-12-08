Waukesha: Cornelius M. Jackson Charged for Sex Trafficking

Waukesha Man, Cornelius M. Jackson Faces Federal Charges for Sex Trafficking

(STL.News) Matthew D. Krueger, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on December 1, 2020, a federal grand jury returned a five-count indictment against Cornelius M. Jackson (age 31) of Waukesha, Wisconsin, charging him with sex trafficking offenses that spanned over six years and multiple states.

Count One alleges that from 2014 through August 2020, Jackson conspired with others to use force, fraud, and coercion to cause victims to engage in commercial sex acts in Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Ohio, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1594. Counts Two through Five allege that Jackson used force, fraud, and coercion to cause four individual victims to engage in commercial sex acts, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1591(a)(1) & 1591(b)(1).

If convicted of any of the counts, Jackson faces up to life in prison. If convicted of Count Two, Three, Four, or Five, Jackson would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and up to a life term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment. Jackson also faces a fine of up to $250,000 per count.

“Sex trafficking is a brutal crime that dehumanizes its victims,” said United States Attorney Krueger. “These important charges resulted from extraordinary collaboration among law enforcement agencies who demonstrated remarkable determination in conducting this investigation.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, Milwaukee Police Department, Waukesha Police Department, and Oneida Police Department, in collaboration with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Erica J. Lounsberry and Abbey M. Marzick.

The public is cautioned that an indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today