Waterloo: Timothy P. Mayer Pleads Guilty to Defrauding

Former Manager, Timothy P. Mayer Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Mascoutah Trucking Company Out of More Than $600,000
EAST ST. LOUIS, IL (STL.News) This morning, Timothy P. Mayer, 41, of Waterloo, Illinois, appeared in
federal court in East St. Louis and pled guilty to defrauding his former employer, Jung Truck
Service (“Jung Truck”) of Mascoutah, Illinois, out of more than $600,000.
In addition to operating its own trucks and warehouse facilities, Jung Truck also provides
maintenance services for other trucking companies. Mayer was the manager of Jung Truck’s East St.
Louis location.
Beginning in July 2019, Mayer started charging expensive tires to Jung Truck’s accounts at a local
tire supplier. Mayer then sold the tires on the side and pocketed the cash. The value of the tires
that Mayer fraudulently charged to Jung Truck exceeded $590,000. Mayer also stole tires and brakes
from Jung Truck’s inventory and sold those items on the side. Mayer’s scheme lasted until he was
caught in May 2020.
Mayer will be sentenced on August 11, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. The mail fraud charge to which Mayer pled
guilty carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a
period of supervised release of up to 3 years. Mayer will also be ordered to pay full restitution
to Jung Truck.
The case was investigated by agents from FBI-Springfield. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant
United States Attorney Scott A. Verseman.
SOURCE: USDOJ.TodayWaterloo: Timothy P. Mayer Pleads Guilty to Defrauding