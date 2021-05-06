Waterloo: Timothy P. Mayer Pleads Guilty to Defrauding

Former Manager, Timothy P. Mayer Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Mascoutah Trucking Company Out of More Than $600,000

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL (STL.News) This morning, Timothy P. Mayer, 41, of Waterloo, Illinois, appeared in

federal court in East St. Louis and pled guilty to defrauding his former employer, Jung Truck

Service (“Jung Truck”) of Mascoutah, Illinois, out of more than $600,000.

In addition to operating its own trucks and warehouse facilities, Jung Truck also provides

maintenance services for other trucking companies. Mayer was the manager of Jung Truck’s East St.

Louis location.

Beginning in July 2019, Mayer started charging expensive tires to Jung Truck’s accounts at a local

tire supplier. Mayer then sold the tires on the side and pocketed the cash. The value of the tires

that Mayer fraudulently charged to Jung Truck exceeded $590,000. Mayer also stole tires and brakes

from Jung Truck’s inventory and sold those items on the side. Mayer’s scheme lasted until he was

caught in May 2020.

Mayer will be sentenced on August 11, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. The mail fraud charge to which Mayer pled

guilty carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a

period of supervised release of up to 3 years. Mayer will also be ordered to pay full restitution

to Jung Truck.

The case was investigated by agents from FBI-Springfield. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant

United States Attorney Scott A. Verseman.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today