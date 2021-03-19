Waterloo: Doyuan Lindsey Pleads Guilty to Possessing a Gun

Waterloo Felon, Mar’yo Doyuan Lindsey Pleads Guilty to Possessing a Gun

(STL.News) A man who was found in possession of ammunition and a few days later in possession of a loaded firearm pled guilty March 18, 2021, in federal court in Cedar Rapids.

Mar’yo Doyuan Lindsey, age 24, from Waterloo, Iowa, was convicted of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In a plea agreement, Lindsey admitted that the Iowa State patrol found him in a car on July 3, 2020, in possession of a large capacity magazine and ammunition. A few days later, on July 12, 2020, Lindsey was found by Waterloo police officers in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun. Lindsey had previously been convicted of the following felony offenses: (1) on April 28, 2014, in Black Hawk County, Iowa, he was convicted of possession of a firearm as a felon and carrying weapons on school grounds; and (2) on May 12, 2017, in Black Hawk County, Iowa, he was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury causing bodily injury, possession of a firearm as a felon, and going armed with intent.

Sentencing before United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Lindsey remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Lindsey faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick J. Reinert and was investigated by the Iowa State Patrol, the Waterloo Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today