Waterbury: Keith Jordan Sentenced for Trafficking Heroin

Waterbury Heroin Trafficker, Keith Jordan Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison

(STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that KEITH JORDAN, also known as “Knowledge,” 52, of Waterbury, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall to 120 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, for trafficking heroin.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the court proceeding occurred via videoconference.

According to court documents and statements made in court, this matter stems from a joint investigation headed by the DEA New Haven Task Force and the Waterbury and Naugatuck Police Departments. The investigation, which included the use of court-authorized wiretaps, physical surveillance and controlled purchases of narcotics, revealed that Jordan was receiving large quantities of heroin from various suppliers and selling the drug to other drug distributors and street-level customers. Jordan also purchased and distributed cocaine.

On March 13, 2019, a grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment charging Jordan and 28 other individuals with various offenses related to the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.

Jordan and several codefendants were arrested on March 20, 2019. In association with the arrests, investigators seized approximately 3,000 bags of heroin, 400 grams of cocaine, 350 grams of fentanyl/heroin mixed, 400 grams of heroin, 10 grams of crack, 20 pounds of marijuana, fentanyl patches, a one-kilogram press, four handguns, approximately $120,000 in cash and four vehicles.

On January 23, 2020, Jordan pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, one kilogram or more of heroin.

Jordan, who is released on a $250,000 bond, is required to report to prison on March 31, 2021.

This investigation has been conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration New Haven Task Force, Waterbury Police Department and Naugatuck Police Department, with the critical assistance of the U.S. Secret Service, New York Field Office. The DEA New Haven Task Force includes participants from the U.S. Marshals Service, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation Division, and the New Haven, Hamden, West Haven, North Haven, Branford, Ansonia, Meriden, Derby, Middletown, Naugatuck and Waterbury Police Departments.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys S. Dave Vatti and Nathaniel J. Gentile through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Program. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations through a prosecutor-led and intelligence-driven approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today