Watch Treasury Secretary Mnuchin’s opening testimony to Congress on CARES Act

(STL.News) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin head to Capitol Hill on Tuesday for the first of a two-day trip to provide mandated updates on CARES Act funding.

YouTube video provided courtesy of CNBC

