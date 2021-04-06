Washington Governor's letter to Congressional Delegation

Olympia, WA (STL.News) Gov. Jay Inslee sent a letter to members of the Washington congressional delegation that details his priorities for infrastructure and clean energy in federal infrastructure legislation through the president’s “American Jobs Plan.”
The letter reads, in part:
“I have asked my staff, our Cabinet, and executive branch agency leaders to identify strategic investment priorities to address unmet infrastructure needs in Washington state. They identified the following 13 areas as priorities:
- Broadband
- Building Construction and Retrofits
- Clean Water Infrastructure
- Climate and Clean Energy
- Communities and Housing
- Early Learning and Education Facilities
- Food Security
- Forest, Watershed Health and Water Resources
- Hazard Mitigation and Resilience
- Labor and Workforce
- Public Health
- Salmon and Orca Recovery
- Transportation
“These strategic priorities represent traditional infrastructure needs as well as those that would benefit strongly from renewed federal investment. In each area, we welcome one-time funding, and identify throughout where new or increased sustained funding for annual programs and policy reforms can contribute to economic recovery, provide public benefit, and help address persistent systemic inequities.”