Washington Governor's letter to Congressional Delegation

Olympia, WA (STL.News) Gov. Jay Inslee sent a letter to members of the Washington congressional delegation that details his priorities for infrastructure and clean energy in federal infrastructure legislation through the president’s “American Jobs Plan.”

The letter reads, in part:

“I have asked my staff, our Cabinet, and executive branch agency leaders to identify strategic investment priorities to address unmet infrastructure needs in Washington state. They identified the following 13 areas as priorities:

Broadband

Building Construction and Retrofits

Clean Water Infrastructure

Climate and Clean Energy

Communities and Housing

Early Learning and Education Facilities

Food Security

Forest, Watershed Health and Water Resources

Hazard Mitigation and Resilience

Labor and Workforce

Public Health

Salmon and Orca Recovery

Transportation

“These strategic priorities represent traditional infrastructure needs as well as those that would benefit strongly from renewed federal investment. In each area, we welcome one-time funding, and identify throughout where new or increased sustained funding for annual programs and policy reforms can contribute to economic recovery, provide public benefit, and help address persistent systemic inequities.”