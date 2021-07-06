July 7, 2021

Olympia, WA (STL.News) Gov. Jay Inslee issued a proclamation to correct a short-term gap in statutory authority for licensing outdoor preschools.

In 2017 the Legislature directed the Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) to establish a four year pilot project to operate outdoor nature-based early learning and child care programs.  The pilot was successful, and during the 2021 session the Legislature passed SB 5151 permanently authorizing DCYF to issue outdoor child care licenses as part of its regular licensing program.

This proclamation bridges a gap between the expiration of the pilot program on June 30, and the effective date for permanent authority beginning on July 25.

