Washington Governor Inslee statement on Georgia Spa killings

Olympia, WA (STL.News) Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement in response to the shootings at Asian-owned spas in Georgia Tuesday night that killed eight people, including six Asian women:

“The tragedy that unfolded in Georgia was another escalation in the disturbing trend of anti-Asian violence in this country. These shootings reflect hate against Asians, against women, and against immigrants. We all have a role in denouncing hatred wherever it reveals itself.

“We stand in solidarity with all those impacted, including our Asian community members who are suffering in the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes. All leaders, past and present, should condemn these acts for what they are and commit to a more open dialogue about how this happened and how we can do better by our Asian American communities.”

Inslee also released a statement last week prior to yesterday’s horrific attacks.

Inslee statement on rising cases of Asian-American hate crimes