Washington Governor Inslee Statement on Biden Climate Plan

Olympia, WA (STL.News) Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statement today following a series of executive actions on climate change taken by President Joe Biden Wednesday.

“I applaud President Biden’s executive actions today that will once again place the United States at the forefront of tackling the climate crisis here at home and around the world.

“This broad suite of actions reflects the administration’s commitment to full-scale mobilization of the whole of federal government — exactly what is required to meet this moment. President Biden is fulfilling his promise to protect our communities from the consequences of climate change and to seize the opportunity of an equitable clean energy economy that will create good-paying jobs across our country.

“I welcome President Biden’s commitment to protecting scientific integrity – a stark departure from years of watching our nation’s experts silenced and sidelined by political appointees in the previous administration. Confronting the dangers posed by our changing climate with clear eyes is essential to the safety of our communities, and the president’s commitment to eliminating political interference will protect Washingtonians from the ravages of wildfires, flooding, and environmental degradation.

“The benefits to every American of an equitable economy based on net-zero emissions and sustainable infrastructure are unmatched, and Washington state and our partners in the U.S. Climate Alliance are doing our part by continuing to advance bold climate legislative and executive agendas. Now, we once again have a partner in the White House committed to protecting our health and safety from climate threats and delivering on environmental justice.”