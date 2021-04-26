Washington Governor Inslee on 2021 Legislative Session

Olympia, WA (STL.News) Governor Jay Inslee release a video statement on the successes of the 2021 legislative session. The 105-day session ended on Sunday evening with major advances on several of the governor’s key priorities.

“The Legislature has just wrapped up an historic and truly extraordinary session. It has been the most innovative, having produced unprecedented and legacy making advances as all-encompassing as any session in the last 25 years,” Inslee said. “Washingtonians received progress on climate, progress on equity, progress on our tax system, and progress protecting our workers and families, and more. And all of this was accomplished safely as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.”