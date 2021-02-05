Washington Governor Inslee: Federal Aid for Wildfire Damage

Olympia, WA (STL.News) Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement after the Biden administration approved the state’s Major Disaster Declaration request for nine counties and two tribes in Eastern Washington that were affected by wildfires in 2020. The request was made in September.

“Our state experienced extensive damage during last year’s wildfire season, particularly in Central and Eastern Washington. While it has been a long wait, I’m pleased to say the Biden administration has approved our Major Disaster Declaration request for nine counties and two tribes in Eastern Washington. This financial assistance will help rebuilding public infrastructure that suffered damage – things like power lines, roadways, fencing around public areas and water and sewage systems.

“While we are still waiting on approval for our application for individual assistance in Whitman County, which would help private residents who lost homes or suffered property damage in the wildfires, today’s approval for FEMA aid by the White House will help get these communities moving more swiftly toward recovery.”