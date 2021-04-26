Washington Governor Appoints Nancy Retsinas As Judge

Olympia, WA (STL.News) Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Nancy Retsinas to the Clark County Superior Court. She will replace Judge Daniel L. Stahnke, who is retiring on June 30.

For the last six years, Retsinas has served largely as a mediator, helping families collaboratively navigate ante-nuptial agreements and marriage dissolutions. She has also had a lengthy career practicing in various areas of law, including consumer protection, family law, criminal law and juvenile delinquency.

Retsinas has obtained judicial experience as a pro tem court commissioner in Clark County Superior Court, a pro tem judge in Clark County District Court and as a hearings officer with the Vancouver School District.

Retsinas is active in Clark County. In 2020, she moderated Clark County Council listening sessions on systemic racism, and has been a board director of the mental health agency The Children’s Center since 2002. The Clark County Volunteer Lawyers Program has also recognized Retsinas’ pro bono work as its Volunteer of the Year on three separate occasions.

“Nancy’s professional breadth and wealth of judicial experience—as a commissioner, judge and hearings officer—have prepared her well for the Superior Court bench,” Inslee said. “She has the respect and confidence of those who appear before her, and her commitment to service and leadership in her community is impressive.”

Retsinas earned her law degree from the University of Oregon. She earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Portland.