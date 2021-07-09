Olympia, WA (STL.News) Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Matthew J. Segal to the King County Superior Court. Segal will replace Judge Julie Spector, who recently retired.

Segal is a founding partner at the Pacifica Law Group where he has maintained a civil practice involving both public and private clients on a range of issues for the past 10 years. Before starting the Pacifica Law Group, Segal was a civil practitioner at Preston Gates & Ellis and later K&L Gates. He began his legal career as a law clerk to Justice Charles Johnson on the Washington Supreme Court. Prior to becoming a lawyer, Segal was a journalist in print and broadcast media.

Segal is an active member of his community where he regularly volunteers as a pro bono lawyer and currently serves as an advisory board member with the Seattle Opera, where he also served on its Board of Directors. He is also a past member of the Board of Directors for the ACLU of Washington.

“Matt has long demonstrated the skills to be a good judge,” said Inslee. “He’s litigated complex cases, and he has a wealth of trial experience that will be a real benefit to the King County bench.”

Segal earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of California Berkeley. He earned his law degree at Seattle University.