July 10, 2021

Olympia, WA (STL.News) Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Matthew J. Segal to the King County Superior Court.  Segal will replace Judge Julie Spector, who recently retired.

Segal is a founding partner at the Pacifica Law Group where he has maintained a civil practice involving both public and private clients on a range of issues for the past 10 years.  Before starting the Pacifica Law Group, Segal was a civil practitioner at Preston Gates & Ellis and later K&L Gates.  He began his legal career as a law clerk to Justice Charles Johnson on the Washington Supreme Court.  Prior to becoming a lawyer, Segal was a journalist in print and broadcast media.

Segal is an active member of his community where he regularly volunteers as a pro bono lawyer and currently serves as an advisory board member with the Seattle Opera, where he also served on its Board of Directors.  He is also a past member of the Board of Directors for the ACLU of Washington.

“Matt has long demonstrated the skills to be a good judge,” said Inslee.  “He’s litigated complex cases, and he has a wealth of trial experience that will be a real benefit to the King County bench.”

Segal earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of California Berkeley.  He earned his law degree at Seattle University.

