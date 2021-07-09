Inslee Appoints Jacqueline Stam to the Benton & Franklin Counties Superior Court

Olympia, WA (STL.News) Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Jacqueline Stam to the Benton & Franklin Counties Superior Court. She will replace Judge Carrie L. Runge, who is retiring July 30.

Stam currently serves as a Benton & Franklin Counties Superior Court Commissioner, a position she has held since 2011. In that role, she presides over family law, probate, guardianship and juvenile dockets. Before joining the bench, Stam was a senior partner at Cowan Moore Stam Luke & Peterson LLC, a Richland law firm, where she practiced family law and conducted mediations from 1993 through 2011.

In the community, Stam volunteers with the local YMCA Mock Trial Competition as a lead judicial officer and attorney. She is also involved in the local Adoption Day and Law Day committees and previously served as a member of the Benton County Parks Board.

“For a decade, Jackie has demonstrated her fitness for the bench as one of the court’s commissioners,” said Inslee. “She is ready to take this next professional step.”

Stam earned her bachelor’s degree at Northern Arizona University. She earned her law degree at Gonzaga University.