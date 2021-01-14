Washington, DC: Armed National Guard arrive at the Capitol

(STL.News) Armed troops from the District of Columbia’s National Guard arrived at the Capitol on Wednesday.

The Guardsmen, assigned to security duty on the U.S. Capitol Ground received approval Tuesday to carry weapons through a request from federal authorities and approved by Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy.

Up to 15,000 Guard members are expected to be on duty in coming days in the district to support law enforcement in connection with the January 20th inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Authorities are concerned about threats of violence, following the insurrection at the Capitol last week.

YouTube video provided courtesy of Associated Press (AP)