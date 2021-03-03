Washington: Authorization of J & J Vaccine by Western States

Inslee announces authorization of J & J vaccine by Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup

Olympia, WA (STL.News) Gov. Jay Inslee today announced the authorization of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.

The announcement comes after the FDA and CDC granted their initial authorization for the J & J vaccine. The Western States Workgroup, comprised of vaccine experts from Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada, has met to review the data and analysis to ensure the safety and efficacy of all FDA-authorized vaccines. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were reviewed and authorized following federal authorization in December.

“The Workgroup’s authorization gives us further confidence around the safety and efficacy of the J & J vaccine,” Inslee said. “Like the other two, this vaccine offers strong protection against serious illness from COVID-19, which is critical in our fight against this deadly virus.

“With the delivery of the J & J vaccine this week, and overall increase in the number of vaccine doses coming to Washington, we have increased our capacity to get vaccine to all parts of the state. We are making good progress on vaccination rates, and this third vaccine will help our efforts to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

Read the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup letter.