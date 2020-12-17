Wallingford Man, Rapheal Dancer Admits Possession of Unregistered Firearms

(STL.News) John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that RAPHEAL DANCER, 38, of Wallingford, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty yesterday to possessing unregistered firearms, in violation of the National Firearms Act.

Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the court proceeding before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden occurred via videoconference.

The National Firearms Act (NFA) regulates certain particularly dangerous or concealable firearms and requires, among other things, that such firearms be registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record (NFRTR).

According to court documents and statements made in court, on January 24, 2020, federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Dancer’s Wallingford residence and found several firearms regulated under the NFA, and which were not registered to Dancer in the NFTR. The firearms included a short-barrel rifle, nine silencers and three “Glock conversion devices.” The conversion devices are designed to convert a semiautomatic pistol into a fully automatic weapon, and qualify as “machineguns” as the NFA defines the term.

Dancer pleaded guilty to one count of possessing unregistered NFA firearms, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

Dancer is released on a $100,000 bond pending sentencing, which is not scheduled.

This matter has been investigated by the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Conor M. Reardon and Marc H. Silverman.

