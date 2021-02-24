General

Walker charged with helping undocumented nanny into country

ByEditor 4

Feb 24, 2021 , , ,

Federal officer, Rhonda Lee Walker charged with helping undocumented nanny into the country

LAREDO, TS (STL.News) A 40-year-old Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer is set to appear in federal court on charges of conspiring to transport an illegal alien and making false statements, announced U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick.

Laredo resident Rhonda Lee Walker is set to appear for a detention hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Dos Santos today at 1:30 p.m.

The criminal complaint alleges that on Jan. 2, 2021, Walker used her official position to assist a foreign national into the country.  According to the charges, Walker improperly used another officer’s computer login information to help the Mexican woman to enter the United States through the Laredo Port of Entry.  The woman allegedly had no legal status to reside or work in the United States.  However, Walker intended for the woman to illegally enter the country and work for her as a housekeeper and nanny, according to the complaint.  The charges also allege she had sent money to the woman in Mexico to facilitate her arrival.

Walker also allegedly lied to authorities.  The complaint alleges she falsely claimed the woman was her aunt and denied ever sending her money.

Walker faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the conspiracy or knowingly transporting undocumented aliens. The penalty for knowingly making a materially false statement is a maximum five-year-term of imprisonment.

CBP – Office of Professional Responsibility is conducting the investigation.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Francisco J. Rodriguez is prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence.  A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Georgia couple sentenced for naturalization fraud

Feb 24, 2021 Editor 4
General

Four Men Sentenced for Violating Federal Wildlife Laws

Feb 24, 2021 Editor 4
General

Keene: Christopher Cantwell Sentenced for Multiple Offenses

Feb 24, 2021 Editor 4