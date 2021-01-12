U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow Statement On Murder Of Three Police Officers In The Line Of Duty

(STL.News) United States Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow released the following statement regarding the fatal shootings of two police officers from the municipality of Carolina, Luis Salamán Conde and Eliezer Hernández Cartagena, and one Puerto Rico police officer, Luis Marrero Díaz:

“I condemn yesterday’s senseless shooting of three police officers in the strongest possible terms. This was an unspeakable act of barbarism, and I was deeply saddened to hear of the loss of these brave officers in the line of duty.

On behalf of all those who serve in the United States Attorney’s Office (USAO), I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the officers’ loved ones and their colleagues. I will make available all of the resources of the USAO and work with other federal law enforcement agencies to assist the Puerto Rico Department of Justice and the Department of Public Safety in the investigation and prosecution of these crimes.

This violent attack underscores the dangers that are routinely faced by those who protect and serve their fellow citizens. We must honor the valor and the sacrifices of all law enforcement officers with a steadfast commitment to keeping them safe. This means building closer bonds between officers and the communities they serve, so that public safety is not a cause that is served by a courageous few, but a promise that’s fulfilled by police officials and citizens working side by side.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today