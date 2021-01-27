Vladimir Putin Denial: Russian palace in Navalny video not mine

(STL.News) Russian President Vladimir Putin says an opulent palace featured in a video by his arch-critic Alexei Navalny “doesn’t belong to me“.

The video called “Putin’s palace” went viral on Russian social media last week – more than 86m people have watched it.

The palace, by the Black Sea, was allegedly financed by billionaires close to Mr Putin. It is said to have a casino, skating rink and vineyard.

Thousands of people rallied for Mr Navalny across Russia on Saturday.

YouTube video provided courtesy of BBC News