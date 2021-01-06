Vivint Smart Homes Inc. to Pay $3.2 Million to Resolve Allegations of False Statements to Federally Insured Bank

(STL.News) Vivint Smart Home Inc. (Vivint), based in Provo, Utah, has agreed to pay the United States $3.2 million to resolve allegations under the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act of 1989 (FIRREA) that Vivint employees made false statements to secure financing for customers’ purchases of Vivint’s home monitoring products, the Justice Department announced today. FIRREA imposes civil penalties on any person or entity that violates certain predicate federal statutes.

Vivint is a provider of smart home monitoring services and frequently obtains new customers through door-to-door sales by Vivint sales representatives. The United States contended that, from 2017 to 2020, certain Vivint sales representatives used their personal funds to cover the cost of initial financing payments on behalf of Vivint customers who sought financing to purchase Vivint’s products, while making false and misleading statements to the federally insured financial institution providing the financing that made it appear as if the borrowers had funded the initial payments.

“Making false statements about the creditworthiness of borrowers undermines the integrity of our banking system and puts at risk the taxpayer dollars that help to support it,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “We will pursue those who fail to provide truthful information needed by federally insured financial institutions to make appropriate lending decisions.”

“American business should be based on truthful disclosures, and false and misleading statements should never be part of dealings with federally insured financial institutions,” said U.S. Attorney John W. Huber for the District of Utah. “This resolution should send a strong message to corporations that using fraudulent tactics to secure consumer sales will not be tolerated.”

The allegations resolved by the settlement were initially provided to the United States in a declaration submitted under the Financial Institutions Anti-Fraud Enforcement Act, which provides for rewards to eligible declarants who provide information about potential FIRREA violations. The declarant’s share of the recovery in this matter has not yet been determined.

This matter was investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah and the Civil Division’s Commercial Litigation Branch (Fraud Section). Investigative assistance was provided by the FBI.

The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today