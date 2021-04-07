Virginia: Oransi Selects Radford for Manufacturing Facility

Governor Northam Announces Air Purification Company Oransi Selects Radford for First Manufacturing Facility, Creating 101 New Jobs

Oransi will invest $5.6 million to develop and manufacture new product line

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Ralph Northam announced that Oransi, a veteran-owned air purification company, will invest $5.6 million to establish its first manufacturing facility in the Plymouth Building at 113 Corporate Drive in the City of Radford. The operation will focus on developing and manufacturing the company’s best-in-class air purifiers for consumers, businesses, and professionals in the health, dental, and medical fields. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the project, which will create 101 new jobs.

“Our focus on developing a well-trained, reliable workforce continues to yield new jobs and investment as innovative companies like Oransi choose to grow their companies in Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “The New River Valley boasts higher education institutions and training programs that will ensure a steady talent pipeline for Oransi now and into the future. We are thrilled to welcome this veteran-owned company to our Commonwealth and remain confident that we have the infrastructure and business environment to support their success here.”

Founded in 2009 as an engineer’s quest to find a better indoor air quality solution for the founder’s young asthmatic son, Oransi has evolved to become a leading air purification company designing some of the most efficient and intuitive products on the market. Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, the business is managed by a team of executives and engineers with decades of experience in the air quality industry.

“We are excited that Oransi has decided to put down roots in the New River Valley,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The Plymouth Building provided an infrastructure-ready solution that will allow the company to be up and running quickly, and we are certain the region’s renowned workforce will meet Oransi’s needs from development to manufacturing.”

“Oransi is very pleased to establish its first manufacturing facility in the City of Radford to develop and manufacture our best-in-class air purifiers,” said Peter Mann, CEO and Founder of Oransi. “We selected the location because of the exceptional local engineering talent pool that will support our continued growth, while inspiring innovation, creativity, and collaboration. We hope to provide one of the best employee experiences in the New River Valley.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Radford and Onward New River Valley to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $50,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Radford with the project. Oransi is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee recruitment and training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“We are pleased to welcome Oransi’s first manufacturing facility to the City of Radford,” said Kim Repass, Economic Development Director for the City of Radford. “We look forward to supporting the company’s growth as it provides quality jobs and significant investment. Radford continues to be a leader in the manufacturing industry for our region and the Commonwealth.”

“This is great news for our region and the continued growth of its advanced manufacturing sector,” said Charlie Jewell, Executive Director of Onward New River Valley. “On behalf of our region, we congratulate Oransi on locating its first manufacturing facility in the City of Radford, and we look forward to supporting its long-term success here in Virginia’s New River Valley.”

“I am beyond thrilled that Oransi chose Radford to open its first manufacturing facility,” said Delegate Chris Hurst. “The veteran-owned manufacturing facility is exactly the type of business the New River Valley attracts. Offering a diverse range of resources, exceptional educational opportunities, and a qualified workforce, this not only a great place for businesses to thrive, but also for their employees to live.”