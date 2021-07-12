Virginia Return Preparer, Karl Burden-El Bey Convicted of Tax Fraud
(STL.News) A federal jury in Newport News, Virginia, convicted Karl Burden-El Bey (aka Carl L. Burden) Friday of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns, theft of government funds and failing to file federal income tax returns.
According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Burden-El Bey, of Hampton, prepared false tax returns for clients from at least 2013 through 2019. On his clients’ returns, Burden-El Bey claimed false dependents, residential energy credits, gifts to charity, deductions, and child and dependent care expenses in order to inflate refunds obtained from the IRS. Burden-El Bey also stole $5,000 by directing a portion of his client’s refund into his personal bank account. As to his own taxes, Burden-El Bey did not file individual tax returns for 2013 through 2017 with the IRS, despite being legally obligated to do so.
Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7 before U.S. District Judge David J. Novak.
Burden-El Bey faces a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for theft of government funds, three years in prison for each count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return, and one year in prison for each count of failing to file a tax return. He also faces substantial monetary penalties, supervised release and restitution at sentencing.
Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Department of Justice’s Tax Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh of the Eastern District of Virginia made the announcement.
IRS-Criminal Investigation investigated the case.
Trial Attorneys Grace Albinson and Francesca Bartolomey of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian Samuels and Lisa McKeel of the Eastern District of Virginia prosecuted this case.
SOURCE: USDOJ.Today
