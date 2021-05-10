Virginia Governor: Guidehouse’s Headquarters in Fairfax County

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Guidehouse, a management consulting company serving the public and commercial sectors, will invest $12.7 million to establish a global headquarters operation at Tysons Corner in Fairfax County. The company’s new campus at 1676 International Drive in McLean will accommodate recent growth and an increased demand for services, and will house more than 1,550 employees at full capacity. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland and Washington, D.C. for the project, which will create more than 900 new jobs.

“Virginia continues to attract industry-leading global companies like Guidehouse,” said Governor Northam. “Our combination of world-class talent, stable business climate, and competitive operating costs has resulted in a diversified ecosystem of more than 800 corporate headquarters. Guidehouse is in great company, and we are proud to welcome them to Fairfax County.”

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, Guidehouse creates scalable, innovative solutions that prepare clients for future growth and success. The company has more than 9,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally and is a Veritas Capital portfolio company.

“Fairfax County offers the location, talent pipeline, and access to decision-makers that global providers like Guidehouse are seeking, and we are pleased to welcome the company’s headquarters operation to Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “We are confident the Commonwealth will provide an ideal location for Guidehouse to thrive, and we look forward to a continuing partnership with the company.”

“Guidehouse is proud to announce our new corporate headquarters in Tysons Corner, Fairfax County’s largest business district,” said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. “This move will allow us to best accommodate growth, serve our people and clients, and attract talent. Virginia offers a highly skilled workforce and business-friendly climate, making it an ideal location for Guidehouse’s future.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for the Commonwealth and will support Guidehouse’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. The company is also eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.

“The Guidehouse leadership team had any number of choices to consider for the firm’s global headquarters, so it speaks volumes that they chose Fairfax County,” said Victor Hoskins, President and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “A headquarters in Tysons Corner puts the company in the center of the largest business hub in the D.C. region and a talent pool that will be able to enjoy the growing number of amenities in the area.”

“I would like to congratulate Guidehouse on its news and welcome its headquarters to Tysons Corner,” said Senator Janet Howell. “Fairfax County, particularly the Tysons Corner area, is home to a significant number of global public and private solutions-focused companies. I have no doubt that Guidehouse will leverage these synergies and thrive in this highly innovative space.”

“The fact that a global leader chose the Commonwealth’s economic engine of Northern Virginia to locate its corporate headquarters signals that our best economic days are still ahead,” said Delegate Mark Keam. “I want to congratulate and thank Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre and the entire leadership team for making this great decision to move to Tysons.”