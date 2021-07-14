RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Ralph Northam today reported that Virginia reached the end of fiscal year 2021 with an historic $2.6 billion surplus, the largest in the Commonwealth’s history. Total revenue collections soared 14.5 percent over fiscal year 2020, ahead of the forecast of 2.7 percent growth.
“We have effectively managed Virginia’s finances through the pandemic, and now we are seeing the results—record-breaking revenue gains, a recovery that has outpaced the nation, and recognition as the best place to do business,” said Governor Northam. “Fueled by a surging economy, federal American Rescue Plan funds, and the largest surplus in Virginia history, we have significant resources available to make transformational investments in this Commonwealth. I look forward to working with the General Assembly in the fall to seize this opportunity so we can build a brighter future for all Virginians. ”
All major general fund revenue sources exceeded their forecasts for the fiscal year. Individual nonwithholding taxes, one of the Commonwealth’s most volatile revenue sources, accounted for about half of the surplus, although collections in payroll withholding, sales, and corporate income taxes were also well above their respective forecasts.
Total revenue collections reached $8.6 billion in the final quarter of fiscal year 2021. In June, revenues decreased by $180.8 million, or 5.8 percent, compared to the previous year, which can be attributed to the extension of the individual income tax filing deadline to May 17.
“We expected a strong revenue performance and this surplus is even larger than initially anticipated,” said Secretary of Finance Joe Flores. “We are encouraged that for the fiscal year, payroll withholding and retail sales taxes increased by 6.4 percent signifying that Virginia’s underlying economic foundation is strong.”
The Commonwealth will release the final figures for fiscal year 2021 on August 18 at the Joint Money Committee meeting.
More Stories
Wisconsin Governor: $130 Million Investment in Workforce Solutions
GREEN BAY, WI (STL.News) Governor Tony Evers today announced he is investing $130 million into solutions to help address the state’s post-pandemic...
Vermont Governor To Meet With President Joe Biden
Montpelier, VT (STL.News) Governor Phil Scott will meet with President Biden, Vice President Harris, the Secretary of Commerce, Secretary of Labor and a...
Texas Governor Appoints Daniel To Early Learning Council
Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Rachelle Daniel to the Texas Early Learning Council for a term set to expire at...
Texas Governor, HHSC: Funding For Behavioral Health Services
Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce $210 Million In Federal Emergency Funding For Behavioral Health Services Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas...
South Dakota Governor Makes Announcement Regarding Penitentiary
PIERRE, SD (STL.News) At approximately 7:00 pm Central time tonight, Governor Kristi Noem was briefed on a summary of an internal review...
Pennsylvania: Trivium Packaging Expands in Columbia County
Wolf Administration: Metal Packaging Manufacturer Expands Operations, Bringing Nearly 50 New Jobs to Columbia County Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf announced that...