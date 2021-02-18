Virginia: Eddie Reese Cason indicted on sex offender charge

Virginia man, Eddie Reese Cason indicted on sex offender charge

ELKINS, W.V (STL.News) Eddie Reese Cason, of Buckingham, Virginia, was indicted on a sex offender charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Cason, 37, was indicted on one count of “Failure to Update Sex Offender Registration.” Cason, a person required to register as a sex offender, is accused of failing to update his sex offender registration from October 2020 to January 2021 in Randolph County after traveling from Virginia to West Virginia.

Cason is facing up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The U.S. Marshal Service and the West Virginia State Police investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today