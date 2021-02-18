General

Virginia: Eddie Reese Cason indicted on sex offender charge

ByEditor 4

Feb 18, 2021 , , ,
Virginia: Eddie Reese Cason indicted on sex offender charge

Virginia man, Eddie Reese Cason indicted on sex offender charge

ELKINS, W.V (STL.News) Eddie Reese Cason, of Buckingham, Virginia, was indicted on a sex offender charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Cason, 37, was indicted on one count of “Failure to Update Sex Offender Registration.” Cason, a person required to register as a sex offender, is accused of failing to update his sex offender registration from October 2020 to January 2021 in Randolph County after traveling from Virginia to West Virginia.

Cason is facing up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.  Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.  The U.S. Marshal Service and the West Virginia State Police investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation.  A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

By Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General

Roman Frenchie sentenced for role in fentanyl distribution ring

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4
General

Rickie Foy Convicted of Conspiring to Steal Cash

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4
General

Brayan Gonzalez Sentenced for Role in Waterbury Drug Ring

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4

Leave a Reply

Most Recent

Entertainment

NC Lottery: Katrice Evans Picks up $127,063 Jackpot

Feb 18, 2021 Publisher3
Entertainment

NC Lottery: Lee Tankard Wins $268,132 jackpot

Feb 18, 2021 Publisher3
General

Virginia: Eddie Reese Cason indicted on sex offender charge

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4
General

Roman Frenchie sentenced for role in fentanyl distribution ring

Feb 18, 2021 Editor 4