Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring Statement

~ On President Joe Biden’s repeal of the Muslim ban ~

RICHMOND (STL.News)– Attorney General Mark R. Herring issued the below statement after President Joe Biden signed an executive order on his first day in office repealing the Muslim ban. Attorney General Herring won the nation’s first preliminary injunction against the ban after a judge agreed with his argument that the ban unconstitutionally discriminated against Muslims:

“This ban was a stain on our country and went against everything we stand for as Americans. The United States was founded on freedoms – freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and freedom of religion – and after four years, we can finally say that we embody those freedoms once again.

“President Biden’s decision to repeal this discriminatory travel ban on his first day in office truly demonstrates his commitment to working for the fundamental rights of all. I’m proud I helped to lead the fight against this un-American ban and I will continue to do everything I can to show all Virginians that they are an invaluable part of our Commonwealth, no matter how they worship or pray.”

Attorney General Herring co-authored with Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh a brief of 17 states opposing the Muslim ban in the Fourth Circuit. He also successfully challenged the original Muslim Ban in federal court in Virginia, winning the nation’s first and only preliminary injunction against the original travel ban and winning significant concessions in the revised order. He also filed an amicus brief in support of Washington and Minnesota in their successful challenge to the first ban, as well as Hawaii’s successful challenge against the revised travel ban.