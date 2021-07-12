July 13, 2021

Governor Northam Announces $3.4 Million to Advance Research Commercialization in Key Technology Sectors

34 small technology-focused businesses to receive grants in inaugural round of Commonwealth Commercialization Fund awards

RICHMOND, VA (STL.NewsGovernor Ralph Northam announced that 34 small technology-focused businesses in Virginia will receive a total of $3.4 million in Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grants to commercialize research in an array of sectors, including agricultural and environmental technologies, autonomous systems, clean energy, cybersecurity, data analytics, life sciences, and space and satellites.  These awards mark the inaugural funding round for CCF, which was developed through the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA).

“Facilitating research breakthroughs and getting new technologies out of the lab and into the hands of consumers is key to driving economic growth and creating jobs in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam.  “I am confident this first round of CCF awards will produce far-reaching benefits and congratulate these innovators and entrepreneurs on their success in developing transformative solutions to improve lives and address some of the most pressing challenges we face.”

CCF was launched in 2020 to promote innovative and collaborative commercialization efforts, consolidating two legacy programs, the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund and the Virginia Research Investment Fund.  The Fiscal Year 2021 round offered grants of up to $100,000 to advance early-stage technology projects in strategically important industries through product or service development, market research, intellectual property protection, marketing, pilots, and more.  Award recipients will provide 1:1 match funding.

“The new Commonwealth Commercialization Fund signals Virginia’s commitment to increasing commercialization outcomes for small Virginia businesses across many industries,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball.  “Early funding is essential in bringing new products and innovations to market and we look forward to watching the awardees’ innovations thrive in the Commonwealth.”

“We are excited to announce these awards from this first solicitation of CCF,” said Bob Stolle, President of VIPA.  “VIPA was created to be a catalyst for expanding innovation and entrepreneurship in Virginia with a clear goal of accelerating scientific, technology-based research and commercialization.  These awards are just the beginning of our work with companies, universities, and research institutes to advance research from proof-of-concept to commercialization.”

CCF seeks technologies with a high potential for economic development and job creation and that position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization.  For more information about the CCF program, visit cit.org/ccf.

The following CCF projects will be awarded, contingent upon acceptance of award terms and conditions:

  • 3 Ridge Technologies Inc. | Mr. Bill Sareen
    Agria™ – Truly Organic Scalable Organic Farm Factories, $100,000, Agricultural and Environmental Technologies, Lynchburg
  • Advaray | Dr. Timothy Showalter
    Progress Toward Commercialization of a Novel Hydrogen-Based Product for Pelvic Brachytherapy, $100,000, Life and Health Sciences, Charlottesville
  • AgroSpheres, Inc. | Mr. Ameer Shakeel
    Commercialization of Reliable, Sustainable Crop Protection Products, $100,000, Agricultural and Environmental Technologies, Charlottesvill
  • AtWork Systems, Inc. | Mr. Jin Chun
    Cybersecurity Assessment Tools for SaaS Platform, $100,000, Cybersecurity, Herndon
  • Babylon Micro-Farms Inc. | Mr. Graham Smith
    Advancing Micro-Farm Technology – Developing Automated Quality Control to Improve the Producibility and Reliability of Babylon Micro-Farms’ IoT Platform, $98,250, Agricultural and Environmental Technologies, Richmond
  • BEAM Diagnostics, Inc | Dr. Sarah Snider
    Commercialization of Beacon: A Digital Platform for Innovative Prediction Tools in Healthcare, $100,000, Life and Health Sciences, Roanoke
  • BlackBoiler, Inc. | Mr. Daniel Broderick
    User Control of AI-Powered Contract Markup, $100,000, Data Science and Analytics, Arlington
  • Bonumose, Inc. | Mr. Edwin Rogers
    Making Healthy Sugar Affordable for the Mass Market, $100,000, Life and Health Sciences, Charlottesville
  • Caza Health LLC | Ms. Peggy Robinson
    Improving Women’s Health Outcomes – A New Diagnostic Research Tool, $99,898, Life and Health Sciences, Earlysville
  • Cerillo, Inc. | Mr. Kevin Seitter
    Development of a Low-Cost, Miniaturized, Field-Deployable ELISA Reader, $100,000, Life and Health Sciences, Charlottesville
  • Contraline, Inc | Mr. Kevin Eisenfrats
    Development of Market Access Strategy for a Novel Male Contraceptive, $99,998, Life and Health Sciences, Charlottesville
  • Federal Foundry LLC | Mr. Geoffrey Orazem
    Government Contracting Capture Application, $100,000, Data Science and Analytics, Arlington
  • Fend Incorporated | Mr. Colin Dunn
    Sales Acceleration: Fend Cellular Data Diode and Data Extraction Subscriptions, $100,000, Cybersecurity, Arlington
  • GPX LLC | Mr. Eric Berger
    Reinvigorating Participatory Democracy with GPX, $100,000, Data Science and Analytics, Richmond
  • Humanitru | Mr. Alan Wei
    Machine Learning and Marketing Automation to Improve Donor Retention and Acquisition, $100,000, Data Science and Analytics, Richmond
  • Icarus Medical LLC | Mr. Evan Eckersley
    Determination of Clinical Outcomes for a Novel Multi-Compartment Unloader Brace, $99,989, Life and Health Sciences, Charlottesville
  • Itus Digital | Mr. Joe Nichols
    Itus Go-To-Market, $100,000, Data Science and Analytics, Roanoke
  • Jeeva Informatics Solutions Inc | Mr. Harsha Rajasimha
    Remote Touchless Patient Recruitment and Retention Platform for Clinical Research, $100,000, Life and Health Sciences, Vienna
  • Keshif, LLC | Dr. Adil Yalcin
    Keshif/Exploratory Interactive Visual Data Analytics, $95,700, Data Science and Analytics, Alexandria
  • Laser Thermal Analysis, LLC | Dr. John Gaskins
    Steady State Thermoreflectance in Fiber Optics: SSTR-F, $50,000, Data Science and Analytics, Charlottesville
  • Leading Edge Advanced Fibers, Inc. | Mr. Michael Duncan
    Development of Ultra-Lightweight Materials for Use in Satellites, $100,000, Space and Satellites, Charlottesville
  • Li Industries, Inc. | Mr. Nolan Schmidt
    Automatic Direct Recycling of End-of-Life Electric Vehicle Lithium-Ion Batteries, $100,000, Clean Energy, Blacksburg
  • Meru Biotechnologies | Dr. Daniel Rodenhaver
    Development and Commercialization of TruBind Technology for Drug Discovery, $95,850, Life and Health Sciences, Richmond
  • Metaform | Mr. Jeff Gunther
    System for Effectively Integrating Disparate Information Sources, $97,547, Data Science and Analytics, Charlottesville
  • MOVA Technologies, Inc. | Mr. Matthew Gulotta
    Panel Bed Carbon Capture: Component Design, Integration, and IP Protection, $100,000, Clean Energy, Pulaski
  • NOVI LLC | Dr. Amit Mehra
    Remote Imaging and AI-Based Flaw Detection for Pavement and Infrastructure Maintenance, $99,250, Data Science and Analytics, Arlington
  • Onclave Networks, Inc. | Ms. Marianne Meins
    Zero Trust Remote Access for Smart Communities, $100,000, Cybersecurity, McLean
  • Psionic LLC | Mr. Philip Ma
    Psionic Navigation Doppler Lidar, $100,000, Space and Satellites, Hampton
  • Rimstorm Inc. | Mr. Ben Gerenstein
    CMMC GovCon Enclave, $100,000, Cybersecurity, Herndon
  • Service Robotics & Technologies | Dr. Gregory Scott
    Optimizing Energy and HVAC Usage through Integrated, Automated Scheduling for Facilities in Higher Education, $99,999, Autonomous Systems, Springfield
  • SVT Robotics | Mr. Jim Hodson
    Natural Language Processing and Interface for Robotic Integration Systems, $100,000, Autonomous Systems, Norfolk
  • TrueAlgae | Mr. Zachary Pogue
    Revolutionizing Algae for Multi-Purpose Agribusiness in VA, $100,000, Agricultural and Environmental Technologies, Chantilly
  • Visual Workforce, Inc. | Mr. Bryan Bostic
    Visual Workforce Skills Management and Workforce Visualizations Software, $100,000, Data Science and Analytics, Richmond
  • ZeoVation | Dr. Bo Wang
    Additive Manufacturing of Antimicrobial/Antiviral Polymeric Devices, $100,000, Life and Health Sciences, Manassas
