Victoria Pease Sentenced for Distributing Heroin

(STL.News) The United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced that Victoria Pease, 32, was sentenced today in United States District Court in Burlington to time served following her guilty plea to a charge that she distributed heroin laced with fentanyl. U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss ordered that Pease immediately begin serving a three-year term of supervised release. Pease must also be on location monitoring for six months.

Last year, a federal grand jury charged Pease with distributing heroin in Brattleboro on March 12, 2020. Pease was arrested on the charge in August and has been detained since her arrest. Pease had a prior federal felony drug conviction sustained in 2017.

This case was investigated by the Vermont Drug Task Force.

Pease is represented by Katina Francis, Esq. The prosecutor is Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples.

