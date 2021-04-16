  • Fri. Apr 16th, 2021

STL.News

Headline News – States Top Leading News

Top Tags
General

Victoria Pease Sentenced for Distributing Heroin

ByEditor 4

Apr 16, 2021 , , , ,
Victoria Pease Sentenced for Distributing Heroin

Victoria Pease Sentenced for Distributing Heroin

(STL.News) The United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced that Victoria Pease, 32, was sentenced today in United States District Court in Burlington to time served following her guilty plea to a charge that she distributed heroin laced with fentanyl. U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss ordered that Pease immediately begin serving a three-year term of supervised release.  Pease must also be on location monitoring for six months.

Last year, a federal grand jury charged Pease with distributing heroin in Brattleboro on March 12, 2020.  Pease was arrested on the charge in August and has been detained since her arrest.  Pease had a prior federal felony drug conviction sustained in 2017.

This case was investigated by the Vermont Drug Task Force.

Pease is represented by Katina Francis, Esq. The prosecutor is Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today

Editor 4

STL.News is owned and operated by STL.News, LLC. We publish States Top Leading News. Our content is distributed to the major search engines and is shown on Google News, Bing News, Yandex News, News Break App, News360.com, and shared on our social media network. Our news is timely, unbiased and content is obtained direct from the source.

Related Post

General
Camden: Semaj A. Gilmore Charged with Sex Trafficking
Apr 16, 2021 Editor 4
General
Two men charged with drug trafficking conspiracy
Apr 16, 2021 Editor 4
General
Jon Schaffer Pleads Guilty to Breaching Capitol
Apr 16, 2021 Editor 4

You missed

Politics
General
General
General