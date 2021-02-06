Vice President Harris – Secretary of the Treasury – Virtual Roundtable

(STL.News) Vice President Harris and the Secretary of the Treasury will hold a virtual roundtable with participants from local Black Chambers of Commerce from across the country to discuss the importance of passing the American Rescue Plan.
YouTube video provided courtesy of The White House
